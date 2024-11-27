Uganda: Missing Masindi Boda Boda Rider Found Dead

Residents of Masindi, particularly boda boda riders, are calling on security agencies to intensify vigilance following a surge in murders targeting riders by unknown assailants.

The latest victim, Geoffrey Kafua, 38, a boda boda rider and resident of Kirasa in Masindi, was found dead days after going missing. His body was discovered in a bush in Nyakalogi, Kasambya Cell, Kigulya Division, while his motorcycle remains unaccounted for.

The Tragic Disappearance

Michael Onen, Kafua's brother, recounted that Kafua left for work on Thursday night but never returned home.

"Tension grew when repeated calls to his phone went unanswered, prompting the family to file a missing person report with the police," Onen explained.

Days later, a stranger who found Kafua's phone inside a bloodstained jacket abandoned in a bush contacted the family.

"We rushed to Kigulya in Kasambya and continued the search. Bloodstains led us deeper into the bush where we found my brother's body, which had multiple cuts," Onen said.

A Calm and Determined Man

Eric Mujuni, a boda boda rider from Kirasa Kampala Rotary Stage where Kafua also operated, described him as a calm and hardworking individual.

"Kafua was dedicated to his family. He often talked about working hard for the sake of his wife and five children. It's devastating that he was murdered in such a brutal manner," Mujuni shared.

Rising Threat to Boda Boda Riders

This incident adds to a string of attacks on boda boda riders in Masindi. In October, the beheaded body of businessman Ismail Naado, 31, was discovered in a sugarcane plantation in Kiruli Sub-County. Several riders have also reported surviving attempted attacks by unknown assailants.

Call for Action

Bernard Wandera, Chairperson of the Masindi Boda Boda Operators Association, urged riders to prioritise their safety.

"The attacks are increasing. If you suspect a passenger, do not take risks. Notify colleagues and keep them updated on your movements," Wandera advised.

Dhala Sanoni, Masindi's Deputy Resident District Commissioner, directed the police to intensify night patrols and apprehend suspicious individuals.

"There are too many idle people roaming at night. Police must step up patrols to ensure Masindi remains safe, especially as we approach the festive season when crime often spikes. Our role is to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of people and their property," Sanoni emphasised.

The community continues to grieve while calling for swift action to bring the perpetrators to justice and restore safety for boda boda operators in the area.