Uganda: Four People Missing After Canoe Capsizes in River Nile

Locals and police in Kamdini, Oyam District, are searching for four people who went missing after a canoe capsized while crossing from Oyam to Kiryandongo on November 24, 2024.

The missing individuals, including 58-year-old Sabastiano Ojok, 43-year-old Hassan Muhammad, 36-year-old Stephen Agenonga, and 36-year-old David Ocircan, are believed to have drowned while attempting to cross the River Nile.

It is reported that at 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, Ojok, a resident of Diicunyi village, Juma Parish, Kamdini Sub-County in Oyam District, borrowed a canoe belonging to Morish Opii at the Diicunyi landing site.

He aimed to transport three passengers and a motorcycle to Awoo landing site in Kiryandongo District.

Ojok successfully transported the motorcycle across the river to Awoo landing site and returned to Diicunyi landing site to pick up the passengers. However, the canoe capsized during the subsequent trip with the three passengers aboard.

The incident occurred amid ongoing challenges following the closure of Karuma Bridge, which has left locals with limited and unsafe options for crossing the River Nile.

George Okot, a resident of Kamdini Sub-County, stated that the closure of Karuma Bridge has forced locals conducting business between Oyam and Kiryandongo Districts to rely on these dangerous crossings.

"We have been left to risk our lives using canoes and makeshift boats because there is no reliable alternative. Before the closure, the government had said they would provide a speedboat here, but we are yet to see it," he said.

The North Kyoga Regional Police spokesperson, SP Patrick Jimmy Okema, confirmed the incident, saying efforts are underway to retrieve the bodies of the deceased.

"A case of drowning was registered at Kamdini Police Station. A search for the capsized boat and the bodies was conducted but was unsuccessful," he said.

Okema added that the cause of the incident is yet to be determined.

"It's really very unfortunate. We want to discourage the locals in the area from crossing the river since there are high levels of risk. The local leadership should support by guiding those who intend to cross to avoid such calamities," said SP Okema.