Namibia: //Kharas Police Deploy 361 Police Officers for Elections

//Kharas police commissioner Marius Katamila says the Namibian police have deployed 361 police officers including commissioned officers to ensure law and order prevail during Wednesday's presidential and National Assembly elections.

Katamila says every polling station, whether fixed or mobile, is accompanied by two police officers as per the Electoral Commission of Namibia's request. The ECN has rolled out 171 in the region polling stations, of which 113 are mobile and 58 are fixed points across the eight constituencies.

"In addition to the 342 police officers, I have additionally deployed 19 commissioned officers across the eight constituencies. They will be visiting polling stations to ensure law and order, but also safety and security for civilians and stakeholders to the election process," says Katamila.

Asked whether the police will be monitoring any towns or hotspots that might have shown a potential for political conflict, violence or intimidation during the voters' registration period or during special voting, he says no particular place has shown this potential.

Katamila says he is thankful to political parties for displaying patience and tolerance during this period of time and for their cooperation. "Yes, there have been misunderstandings among parties, which we cleared up, and they cooperated with information on rallies, mini rallies, routes for drive throughs, etc. So I can say with a clear conscience that we have not seen any intimidation and hope it will be the same during the election exercise," says the commissioner.

He urges voters to come prepared with their identification documents and voter's card on Wednesday, and to be on time to avoid frustration. The commissioner also cautions both voters and observers that no weapons and being under the influence of alcohol will be allowed, while he calls on political parties not to campaign or be visible within a 500m radius of polling stations in party colours.