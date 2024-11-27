Uganda: Akifeza Sworn-in As Kisoro Woman MP

Ms Akifeza committed to working for the people of Kisoro, adding that she will build upon the structures already established by the late Sarah Mateke.

Grace Akifeza Ngabirano, an Independent candidate, has been sworn in as the Woman Member of Parliament for Kisoro District, succeeding the late Sarah Mateke.

Ms Akifeza emerged victorious in the recent by-election, defeating NRM's Rose Kabagyeni by 5,477 votes.

She garnered 50,459 votes, while Kabagyeni received 44,982, according to results verified by the Kisoro Electoral Commission returning officer, Daniel Nayembare.

During the swearing-in ceremony at Parliament, Speaker Anita Among urged Ms Akifeza to embrace servant leadership and carry on the legacy of her predecessor.

"Serve your people of Kisoro; start from where the late Sarah Mateke left," Ms Among said as she presented M Akifeza with copies of the Constitution and Rules of Procedure.

Ms Akifeza was escorted in by the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, Bukimbiri County MP Eddy Kwezira Wangahungu, and her husband, Michael Ngabirano.

Upon arrival at Parliament, she was welcomed by the Speaker and at exactly 2:15pm, she took her oath.

Speaker Among also welcomed Ms Akifeza to the 11th Parliament, reiterating its commitment to people-centered governance.

"This is a people-centered Parliament where we believe we should take Parliament to the people and bring people to the Parliament," she added.

"In this one year remaining, I will make sure that I work with MPs of Kisoro," she said.

Ms Akifeza also promised to work together with the people of Kisoro without segregation, focusing on development.