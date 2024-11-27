Uganda: Museveni Urges Ideological Clarity, Innovation in Public Administration

President Museveni has called on public service administrators to collaborate closely with political leaders to address Africa's socio-economic challenges effectively. Speaking at the 43rd African Association for Public Administration and Management (AAPAM) Annual Roundtable Conference in Kampala, Museveni emphasised the importance of ideological clarity, integration, and innovation in governance.

The conference, themed "Strengthening Governance Frameworks for Innovation and Sustainable Development," has drawn over 1,000 delegates from across the continent.

In his keynote address, Museveni likened public administration to the field of medicine, emphasising the need for accurate diagnosis to ensure successful governance.

"A doctor must make the correct diagnosis for the patient to heal. In society, political leaders are responsible for making the diagnosis. If the diagnosis is wrong, the public administrators who implement it will also administer the wrong prescription, and the patient--society--will never heal," Museveni said.

The president also underscored the critical role of patriotism and pan-Africanism in overcoming structural challenges such as limited markets and economic stagnation. He warned against tribalism and identity politics, which he said hinder regional integration and economic growth.

"When you push the politics of identity, you limit yourself. We produce 5 million tons of maize, but our internal market cannot consume it. Africa needs integration to absorb such surpluses. Administrators must support this ideology to promote economic growth," Museveni added.

The AAPAM President, John Nakabago, and Uganda's Head of Public Service, Lucy Nakyobe, praised the conference for fostering innovation and sustainable development. They also commended Museveni for his leadership in promoting peace and regional stability, which they identified as the foundation for effective public administration.

The four-day conference will feature discussions, innovation awards, and the development of strategies to tackle public administration challenges across Africa.