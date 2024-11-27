Morocco's Govt Head Meets With DR Congo's PM in Rabat

Rabat — The Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch held talks with the Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo Suminwa Tuluka Judith, on Tuesday in Rabat, on strengthening bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest.

Akhannouch congratulated Suminwa Tuluka Judith on her appointment last April as the first woman to head a government in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He praised the historic and brotherly relations between Rabat and Kinshasa, and the common will to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields, under the leadership of the two Heads of State, HM King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, and the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, H.E. Félix Tshisekedi, the department of the Head of government said in a press release.

The Head of Government also welcomed the active solidarity between the two countries and their shared defense of the principle of national unity and territorial integrity, illustrated by Morocco's participation in the peacekeeping operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo since the 1960s, as well as the Democratic Republic of Congo's clear support for the Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara alongside the opening of a Consulate General in Dakhla in December 2020.

During their talks, both officials reviewed the promising prospects for the bilateral economic partnership, notably through strengthening consultations for the forthcoming session of the Joint Commission, and revitalizing the Morocco-DRC Business Council, the same soource added.