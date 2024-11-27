Rwanda: Nyamasheke - 11 Officials Resign

Eleven officials in Nyamasheke District resigned from their responsibilities on Tuesday, November 26, citing "personal reasons."

According to the Mayor of Nyamasheke, Narcisse Mupenzi, the district received their resignation letters, saying, "there is nothing out of the ordinary" that has happened.

"It is true; we have received their resignation letters. They include employees from the One Stop Centre Unit, Agriculture and Natural Resources, and Good Governance. We have not dismissed them, but they resigned on their own over personal reasons. It is normal," Mupenzi told The New Times.

This comes following other various resignations in Karongi and Rusizi Districts, where other officials resigned, also citing "personal reasons."

In Karongi District, 12 members of staff from the One Stop Centre "were fired over poor service delivery, while the Mayor of Karongi District, Valentine Mukase, resigned along with the Vice Mayor in Charge of Economic Development, Niragire Théophile.

In Rusizi District, Anicet Kibiriga also resigned from his duties as mayor on Saturday, November 23, citing personal reasons, along with Anne Marie Dukuzumuremyi, who was responsible for social affairs, and Jeanne d'Arc Niyonsaba, a member of the district council who also headed the National Women's Council in the district.