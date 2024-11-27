Rwanda: Nyamasheke - 11 Officials Resign

26 November 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Germain Nsanzimana

Eleven officials in Nyamasheke District resigned from their responsibilities on Tuesday, November 26, citing "personal reasons."

ALSO READ: Western Province gets new governor

According to the Mayor of Nyamasheke, Narcisse Mupenzi, the district received their resignation letters, saying, "there is nothing out of the ordinary" that has happened.

"It is true; we have received their resignation letters. They include employees from the One Stop Centre Unit, Agriculture and Natural Resources, and Good Governance. We have not dismissed them, but they resigned on their own over personal reasons. It is normal," Mupenzi told The New Times.

This comes following other various resignations in Karongi and Rusizi Districts, where other officials resigned, also citing "personal reasons."

In Karongi District, 12 members of staff from the One Stop Centre "were fired over poor service delivery, while the Mayor of Karongi District, Valentine Mukase, resigned along with the Vice Mayor in Charge of Economic Development, Niragire Théophile.

ALSO: Rusizi District council names new mayor after Kibiriga resigns

In Rusizi District, Anicet Kibiriga also resigned from his duties as mayor on Saturday, November 23, citing personal reasons, along with Anne Marie Dukuzumuremyi, who was responsible for social affairs, and Jeanne d'Arc Niyonsaba, a member of the district council who also headed the National Women's Council in the district.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.