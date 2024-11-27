Rwanda: Sauti Sol to Reunite for Joint Kigali Concert

More than a year after parting ways, former members of famous Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol will on November 30 share the stage during the VIP Pre Sol Fest party in Kigali.

Sol Fest, a strictly Sauti Sol concert which brings together all the now-independent singers alongside their collaborators and musical buddies, is coming to the Rwandan capital for the first time and marks Sauti Sol's reunion since separating in May 2023.

The concert, dubbed 'Sol Fest Kigali Pre Party,' will precede the main 'Sol Fest' event, which is will take place in Nairobi, Kenya, from December 19 -21.

The New Times understands that Savara Mudigi, Bien-Aimé Baraza, Willis Chimano and Polycarp Otieno, also known as Fancy Fingers, all who are founders of Sauti Sol, will be in Kigali for the party scheduled to take place at Kigali Universe on November 30.

The VIP party is also said to be a result of Bien Aime's joint music project with Bruce Melodie dubbed 'Iyo Foto', one of the tracks to appear on Melodie's upcoming album. The Rwandan star is among the brains behind Sol Fest Kigali edition and reportedly a co-owner of Kigali Universe which will host the music festival.

The event will also include performances by artists such as Mike Kayihura and Ariel Wayz, while DJs such as DJ Sonia and DJ June will be mixing the music.

Sauti Sol, known for their numerous hit songs such as Sura Yako, Suzanna, Short N Sweet, and Live and Die in Africa, was formed in 2005 and announced an indefinite hiatus in 2023.

The hiatus, the band said, would allow them to pursue individual and collective passions after 18 years doing music together.

Sol Fest 2023, fondly dubbed "The Last Dance," drew over 15,000 attendees from Kenya and beyond to the enchanting venue of Uhuru Gardens, with the event serving as a fitting tribute to Sauti Sol's enduring legacy.