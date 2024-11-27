Nigerian Govt Urges Universities to Establish Sexual Assault Referral Centres

26 November 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

She emphasised that the effects of sexual harassment transcend physical harm, leaving survivors with emotional, psychological, and socio-economic scars.

The federal government has called on universities to set up Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) to address cases of sexual harassment and ensure timely intervention within the university community.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, made the call at a national summit on sexual harassment in tertiary education in Nigeria on Monday in Abuja.

The event, organised by the Alliance for Africa (AFA) in collaboration with the Committee for Gender Directors in Nigerian Universities (CGDNU), marked the commencement of the 16 Days of Activism Campaign Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Nigeria.

Mrs Suleiman-Ibrahim described sexual harassment as a global menace and a pervasive violation of human rights, particularly against women and girls.

She emphasised that the effects of sexual harassment transcend physical harm, leaving survivors with emotional, psychological, and socio-economic scars.

The minister highlighted the present administration's commitment to zero-tolerance against gender-based violence through several initiatives, including supporting the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act 2015 and the Sexual Harassment Prohibition Bill passed by the 9th Senate in July 2020.

She pledged her unwavering commitment to championing gender equality principles and addressing gender-based violence, including sexual harassment eradication, in all its forms.

She also emphasised the need for universities to prioritise the safety and well-being of their students by enforcing policies, establishing gender-sensitive frameworks, and creating safe reporting channels.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.