Kenya: Publisher Admits Error After MP Mwenje's Protest Over Organ Sale Story

Nairobi — A local daily has apologised for the erroneous publication of a headline implying a legislative push to allow the trade in human organs in the country.

People Daily's splash, "Fresh law to allow sale of body parts," on Tuesday stirred public debate on the matter, with the sponsor of the proposed legislation denouncing the misrepresentation of facts.

Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje, who also serves as Deputy Minority Whip in the National Assembly, demanded a correction, noting that the headline was misleading despite the story providing an accurate analysis of the Bill.

"I find it strange that you would proceed to make an accurate analysis of the legislative proposal on page 4 but intentionally mislead Kenyans in the headline," Mwenje stated in a protest letter demanding an immediate response.

People Daily acknowledged the lawmaker's concerns and expressed regret over the error.

"In a front-page headline in the November 26 edition of People Daily, we erroneously wrote that a proposed law would allow the 'sale' of human organs," the publication conveyed in its Wednesday edition.

"The story itself (on page 4) made no such claim, and neither does the Bill," the paper noted.

"We regret the error and apologise to the sponsor of the Bill, Embakasi West MP and Deputy Minority Whip Mark Muriithi Mwenje," the newspaper stated.

Under Section 4 (3), the Human Tissue and Organ Transplantation Bill, 2024, explicitly prohibits the sale of human organs.

"No person shall offer, give or receive any reward or benefit for a human tissue or organ donated for transplantation for therapeutic purposes," the Bill reads.