South Africa: Illegal Firearms Dealer Nabbed Firearms and Hordes of Ammunition Seized

26 November 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
The Gauteng Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (HAWKS) successfully executed a disruptive operation that led to the arrest of 56-year-old Mark Llewellyn Kannemeyer implicated in the illegal dealing and possession of firearms and ammunition.

This significant operation was conducted on the morning of Wednesday, 20 November 2024, at Kannemeyer residential address in Westonaria.

It emanated from valuable intelligence received by the West Rand based Hawks's Serious Organised Crime Investigation team on 18 November 2024. This concerned an individual who was selling an AR15 rifle, along with various calibers of ammunition.

Following this intelligence, a search and seizure authority was applied for and duly authorized. An arranged meeting with the unsuspecting Kannemeyer took place on 20 November 2024 at 06:00 in Randgate, Randfontein. A search of the target's work vehicle revealed an AR15 rifle with a filed-off serial number wrapped in a towel. Kannemeyer claimed the rifle belonged to G4S, his employer, and he was using his company vehicle. The operation continued at his residence along Fowler Street, Westonaria. The premises were thoroughly searched, resulting in the seizure of three additional firearms and various calibers of ammunition surpassing 2300. The suspect stated that these firearms and ammunition also belonged to G4S and that he possessed a permit for them. A follow-up investigation will be conducted to verify these claims.

Kannemeyer appeared at the Randfontein Magistrate's Court on Friday, 22 November 2024. The case has been postponed to Thursday, 28 November 2024, for a formal bail application.

"This operation's success underscores the dedication and effectiveness of our law enforcement agencies in combating illegal firearm activities. We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of our communities and will continue to pursue justice with unwavering resolve", Stated, the Provincial Head of the Hawks in Gauteng Major General Ebrahim Kadwa.

