Zimbabwe: Harare's Town Clerk Urges Strategic Focus to Transform City

Harare's journey towards becoming a world-class city has faced numerous setbacks, but the acting town clerk, Mr Admore Nhekairo, remains optimistic.

He believes that with focused effort and strategic planning, the city can still achieve its ambitious goals.

Speaking at a recent councillors' strategic plan sensitisation and minimum service delivery standards workshop, Mr Nhekairo acknowledged the challenges that have delayed the city's progress, including the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and fluctuating economic conditions.

He emphasised the importance of reassessing the city's approach and realigning strategies to address both local and global challenges effectively.

"The year 2024 is a pivotal moment in our journey," Mr Nhekairo said.

"Our dream of achieving a modern Harare has been significantly slowed down due to several challenges, including three years of setbacks caused by Covid-19. The city has also some economic difficulties."

Despite the obstacles, Mr Nhekairo reassured attendees that the vision for a modern and prosperous Harare remains attainable.

"With concerted effort, strategic planning, and adequate resources, Harare could potentially make significant strides toward becoming a world-class city in the near future," he said.

The workshop provided an opportunity for councillors and other stakeholders to reflect on the city's achievements, identify emerging trends, and realign their strategies in line with Vision 2030.

Mr Nhekairo stressed the importance of collaboration with various sectors and urged stakeholders to strengthen partnerships to drive the city's transformation.

"We need to foster collaborations and strengthen partnerships with Government agencies, the private sector, and civil society organisations," he said.

"These collaborations are key to addressing the challenges we face and moves us closer to the city we envision. Let us share our insights, experiences, and expertise. By working together, we can develop innovative solutions to address the challenges facing our city."

As Harare continues its journey towards becoming a world-class city, stakeholders are being encouraged to work together to ensure that the city's development aligns with both local aspirations and global standards.