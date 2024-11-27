Zimbabwe: DJ Rimo Shines Bright, Makes History for Zimbabwean DJs

Renowned Zimbabwean disc jockey, Tinotenda Marimo, better known as DJ Rimo, has made history by clinching the Best Star Club DJ award at the inaugural Shining Stars Africa Awards held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The prestigious accolade is a significant milestone in his career and a groundbreaking achievement for Zimbabwean DJs on the international stage.

The Shining Stars Africa Awards, which celebrate excellence across various sectors like arts, science and entrepreneurship, saw DJ Rimo getting recognised for his outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry.

DJ Rimo expressed his joy and gratitude, acknowledging the hard work behind such recognition.

"It is not easy being recognised internationally as a Zimbabwean DJ. It takes a lot of effort to build a brand that stands out. When I heard my name being called out, I was completely in shock.

"I was watching the event live online. Mr Brown, a close friend, was present and accepted the award on my behalf. He also delivered an unplanned but heartfelt speech, which made the moment even more special," he said.

DJ Rimo, whose career skyrocketed after his association with the late socialite Genius "Ginimbi" Kadungure, has become a household name in Zimbabwe.

His unique ability to blend genres seamlessly and create an electrifying atmosphere at events has set him apart from other DJs across Africa.

Reflecting on his distinctive style, DJ Rimo said what makes him stand out is his ability to seamlessly mix different genres and create an unforgettable energy that connects with the crowd.

"It is all about the experience and the vibe," he said.

"I was competing against some incredibly talented DJs, and just being nominated felt like a huge honour. To win in such a competitive category is truly humbling."

The award adds to DJ Rimo's growing list of accolades, which includes winning Best Club DJ at the 2022 Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) in South Africa, as well as Best DJ at the Changamire Awards in April 2024.

As DJ Rimo looks to the future, he is also eagerly anticipating more awards, with nominations at the upcoming Music Video Africa Awards (MVAA) in Nigeria and Zikomo Awards in Zambia.

With new music and electrifying performances on the horizon, DJ Rimo said he is poised to take his career to new heights and continue making waves on the global entertainment scene.