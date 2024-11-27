Eritrea: General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan Arrives in Asmara

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council, arrived in Asmara in the mid-morning hours for a one-day working visit.

Upon arrival at Asmara International Airport, General al-Burhan and his delegation were warmly welcomed by President Isaias Afwerki.

During a meeting at State House, President Isaias emphasized Eritrea's consistent stance regarding the current situation in Sudan. He stated that the issue in Sudan could only be resolved by the Sudanese people themselves, with the support of neighboring countries.

Underlining that the sovereignty, stability, and unity of Sudan are vital for the region, President Isaias expressed Eritrea's commitment to play its modest role in supporting this process.

Speaking to Erina, General al-Burhan commended the support that the people and Government of Eritrea are extending during this crucial time for Sudan. He also expressed his readiness and intent to further develop the long-standing relations between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The Sudanese delegation included Mr. Khalid Ali Eleaisir, Minister of Culture and Information, and Lieutenant General Ahmed Ibrahim Mofadal, Director General of the General Intelligence Service, along with other senior officials.

General al-Burhan concluded his visit and returned home after the one-day working visit.