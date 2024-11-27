Africa: At Decisive Plastics Treaty Talks, Greenpeace Africa Warns World Leaders - 'We Are Watching'

announcement

A flag with a giant eye composed of thousands of portraits from around the world, has been unfurled from a 10-storey crane as government representatives are gathering for the the fifth and final Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC5) meeting for a Global Plastics Treaty.

Created by artist Dan Acher in collaboration with Greenpeace, the flag features faces of diverse supporters including public figures like William Shatner, James Cromwell, and João Pacífico. Together, these images represent a united call for a treaty that cuts plastic production, eliminates single-use plastics, and sends a clear message: the world is watching.

Hellen Kahaso Dena, Pan-African Plastics Project Lead, at Greenpeace Africa , said:

"The world is watching. This is a make or break moment where governments in Africa and around the world have another chance to agree on an ambitious Global Plastics Treaty - that could solve the planetary crisis brought by runaway plastic production and safeguard our planet, our health and future generations. Will our leaders rise to the occasion or dance to the tune of fossil fuel lobbyists?"

Graham Forbes, Greenpeace Head of Delegation to the Global Plastics Treaty negotiations and Global Plastics Campaign Lead at Greenpeace USA, said:

"As we enter this critical phase of the plastics treaty negotiations, governments must choose meaningful action over fossil fuel and petrochemical interests. A weak treaty is a failed treaty. We need an ambitious legally binding agreement to curb plastic production and end single-use plastics, to protect our health, communities, climate, and planet."

Dan Acher, the artist behind "We Are Watching", said:

"The We Are Watching flag has become a powerful symbol of global unity in the fight for urgent climate action. From Cape Town to Cairo, Geneva to Madrid, across the UK and East Asia, this giant flag has carried the faces and hopes of thousands demanding a sustainable future. World leaders, as you gather in Busan to make crucial decisions on plastic pollution: global citizens are asking you to do the right thing. Be on the right side of history - for your children, for our children, for the future of our planet. The world is watching!"

Greenpeace and its allies from the Break Free from Plastic movement, demand a treaty that will:

End plastic pollution across its lifecycle, from production to disposal, to protect the environment and human health

Set a legally binding target to reduce plastic production by at least 75% by 2040 to stay below 1.5° C threshold

Phase out single-use plastics, starting with the worst offending items like plastic sachets

Support a just, transition to a low-carbon, zero-waste, reuse-based economy

Be firmly rooted in a human rights-based approach that prioritizes human health, justice and reduces inequality.