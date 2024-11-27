Private jets--long symbols of exclusivity for Presidents, Billionaires and Mega A-listers--are steadily reshaping how Africa travels. With an 8% annual growth projected in the business jet sector, private aviation is no longer just about indulgence; it's about efficiency, connectivity, and tailored luxury.

VistaJet, a global leader in private aviation, recently hosted an East and South Africa Roadshow, with a stop in Nairobi, Kenya, unveiling the future of luxury travel aboard the Bombardier Global 7500--a revolutionary aircraft that sets a new standard for flying in style.

I had the rare privilege of boarding the private jet showcased at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi. Guided by Philippe Scalabrini, VistaJet's President for Europe and Africa, the tour offered an in-depth look at what makes this aircraft a true masterpiece of the skies. It also highlighted how VistaJet continues to redefine private aviation through its bespoke charter flights and pioneering flight-hour subscription plans.

A New Standard in Luxury and Connectivity

Stepping aboard the Bombardier Global 7500 felt more like entering a high-end penthouse than a private jet. The cabin is thoughtfully divided into four distinct living spaces: a dining area that doubles as a boardroom, an entertainment suite with cutting-edge technology, a serene private suite featuring a plush double bed, and a fully equipped kitchen.

"It's not just flying," said Philippe Scalabrini, as we settled into the entertainment suite's ergonomic Nuage seats. "It's about crafting an unforgettable journey."

Every detail exudes sophistication--from the sleek wood finishes to the luxurious textiles and adjustable lighting that transforms the mood of each space. With seating for up to 14 passengers and sleeping arrangements for 8, the jet combines functionality with opulence, making it equally suited for business meetings or family adventures.

Unmatched Range and Connectivity

The Bombardier Global 7500 is more than just a luxurious jet--it's a technological marvel. With a range of 7,700 nautical miles and the ability to fly up to 17 hours nonstop, it effortlessly connects African cities like Nairobi to distant destinations such as New York, Sydney, or Shanghai.

Luxury Dining at 40,000 Feet

The dining experience on board is a feast for the senses. Working with over 7,000 suppliers and Michelin-starred chefs worldwide, VistaJet creates menus tailored to each client's tastes. "From the moment you book your flight, our private dining team curates options for you," explained Scalabrini. "Our cabin hosts, trained by the British Butler Institute, ensure impeccable service from takeoff to landing."

Fine wines sourced from iconic vineyards worldwide are paired with meals, taking into account the effects of altitude on flavor. Passengers can sip on Ruinart Champagne or savor a Château Pape Clément, knowing every detail has been designed to elevate the experience.

Rest Like Never Before

Long-haul flights often leave travelers drained, but the VistaJet redefines in-flight rest. The private suite features 400-thread-count Egyptian cotton linens, cashmere blankets, hypoallergenic pillows, and even silk eyemasks and custom pajamas.

"It's these details that transform a flight into a sanctuary," said Scalabrini. "Whether you're heading to a high-stakes meeting or unwinding after a busy day, we ensure you arrive refreshed."

The Rise of Private Aviation in Africa

VistaJet's launch comes at a pivotal time for Africa's private aviation market. The company reported a 103% increase in program hours sold across the continent in the first half of 2024, with East Africa experiencing a 46% rise in hours flown and South Africa seeing a staggering 79% surge.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Transport Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Africa is a market with immense potential," Scalabrini said. "Our goal is to not only connect the continent with the world but also elevate the travel experience for our clients."

Why Private Jets Matter

Private aviation allows travelers to skip long queues, avoid delays, and personalize every aspect of their journey. With a growing number of high-net-worth individuals and corporate clients in Africa, this is the way to go, for both business and leisure. Think of this as your office, just at 40,000 feet in the sky -- with

complete privacy, constant connectivity and considered cabin layouts for a range of working scenarios.

By the end of my visit, it was clear the Bombardier Global 7500 isn't just another jet--it's a redefinition of travel. Its an invitation to explore the world in unparalleled comfort.