Rwanda: Ministry Urges 'Strict Adherence' to Proper Use of Ambulances

Rwanda's Ministry of Health urged emergency medical service (EMS) teams on Tuesday sday, November 26, to "adhere strictly" to usage guidelines for ambulances across the country.

This reminder came a day after a video circulated on social media late on Monday, showing one ambulance being used to transport cement sacks.

The New Times understands that the incident happened in Gisagara District.

The people responsible for the misuse of the ambulance were punished for that, according to the Minister of Health, Dr Sabin Nzanzimana.

"The Ministry of Health reminds EMS teams to adhere strictly to usage guidelines; ambulances are meant to transport only patients, and any misuse will not be tolerated," read a statement released late on Tuesday.

The ministry said any misuse of ambulances should be reported by calling EMS at 912.

"Rwanda continues to strengthen national emergency medical services," the ministry said, adding that this year, more than 200 new ambulances were dispatched across the country.