Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa 'Deeply Concerned' By Corruption in Councils - Orders Arrest of Culprits

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says he is concerned by the rampant corruption in councils.

Several corruption cases involving urban and rural council officials have been exposed recently.

An ongoing commission of inquiry into the operations of Harare City Council led by Retired Justice Maphios Cheda has exposed massive graft by the council officials.

Former Harare Town Clerk Hosiah Chisango is currently out on bail in a case he is charged with illegally awarding a street lights tender to Moses Mpofu's company. He was further suspended by Mayor Jacob Mafume pending investigations into his misconduct.

In Bulawayo, Deputy Mayor Edwin Ndlovu and councillor Mpumelelo Moyo were recently arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) after allegedly demanding a US$20,000 bribe from Chinese Investors.

Local government officials are also accused of working with land barons and illegally parcelling out land.

Addressing delegates at the All Councillors Indaba in Harare, Tuesday, Mnangagwa ordered the arrest and prosecution of all corrupt local government officials.

"I am deeply concerned by the cases of corruption in the local government space and the entire society.

"Those perpetrating such acts must face the full wrath of our country's law. No one, including local authorities, will be spared. Let us root out this menace," he said.

The Indaba which brought together all the 92 local and rural councils was organized by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works and the Zimbabwe Local Government Association (ZILGA).