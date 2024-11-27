Zimbabwe: Irked Teachers Threaten Strike Over Unpaid ZIG Salaries and Bonus

27 November 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

TEACHERS are fuming over non-payment of the local currency, Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), component of salaries and November 2024 bonuses amid threats of a strike if no urgent remedy is taken.

One of the representative unions has issued an ultimatum to the government to resolve the impasse within five days or risk facing a strike or legal consequences.

In a statement Tuesday, November 26, 2024, Zimbabwe Teachers' Association (ZIMTA) president, Akuneni Maphosa expressed frustration over the latest affront, which came as a surprise to already struggling government workers.

"The teaching fraternity, and the rest of the civil servants, writes to formally express profound concern and dissatisfaction with the employer's failure to pay the local currency (ZiG) component for our November 2024 salary and bonus.

"This omission has caused significant financial hardships and raised serious questions on the fairness, transparency and integrity of the employer's commitment to honouring contractual obligations," said Maphosa.

He said Treasury must display its sincerity by immediately depositing outstanding salaries and bonuses or risk the spectre of a crippling strike

"Should this issue remain unresolved within five days, we reserve the right to escalate the matter through appropriate channels, including seeking legal recourse or considering collective action," the ZIMTA president warned.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, as head of the Treasury, is expected to urgently disburse the full ZiG component of the November 2024 salary and bonus and issue an explanation for why teachers failed to get their money. The union also demands dialogue before pertinent decisions regarding their welfare are made.

"The ZiG component is a fundamental part of our agreed-upon remuneration package. Its exclusion from the November 2024 payments constitutes a breach of the terms of employment and an erosion of trust between employees and the employer," Maphosa added.

The umbrella teachers' body noted that the absence of the ZiG salary and bonus payment has depleted morale among educators, who are now in a quandary.

"The absence of this payment has left many teachers unable to meet their financial obligations, particularly at a time when economic pressures are heightened, and end-of-year expenses are critical," Maphosa said.

Zimbabwe's civil servants are facing frustration as government has pointed out that 2024 annual bonuses will be paid in staggered instalments.

The unilateral move comes amid ongoing economic challenges and dissatisfaction among workers, who rely heavily on these payments.

The first instalment, constituting 50 percent of the total bonus, will be paid alongside November salaries, while the remaining half is scheduled for disbursement in December.

The payment process will prioritise those in the security services, followed by workers in the health sector, education, and eventually the broader civil service.

Cecilia Alexander, chairperson of the Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions, confirmed the staggered payment plan in an interview with State media.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.