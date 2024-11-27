Ethiopia Calls for Global Action to Empower Women in Diplomacy

Foreign Affairs State Minister Birtukan Ayano (Amb.) has urged the international community to prioritize empowering women in diplomacy, highlighting persistent gender disparities in global diplomatic representation.

Speaking at a dialogue on Women in Diplomacy with diplomats and international organization representatives in Addis Ababa, Birtukan acknowledged the progress women have made but stressed the need for equal representation and more robust global efforts to achieve gender equity in diplomacy.

"Women have traveled a long way to reach where they are today, but the journey is far from over," she said. "The world must strengthen its commitment to ensuring equal engagement and representation for women."

The State Minister also underscored Ethiopia's initiatives to enhance gender representation in its diplomatic institutions, noting that women are increasingly assuming leadership roles and participating in decision-making processes. However, she admitted that more work remains to bridge historical gaps in representation.

Birtukan further emphasized preparing future generations of women for diplomatic roles. "Diplomacy is not just about resolving past issues but also shaping the future. Today's diplomats must pave the way for young women aspiring to join the field," she said. "The voices of young women must be heard. Their perspectives can shape the future of diplomacy, and we must mentor them effectively."

South Sudanese Ambassador to Ethiopia, Natalina Edward Mou, echoed the sentiment, urging African nations to take the lead in empowering women to assume diplomatic roles.

The dialogue concluded with a call for collaborative global initiatives to enhance women's representation in diplomacy and international affairs

BY YESUF ENDRIS