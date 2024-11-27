Ethiopia: Why Does Distasteful News On Floriculture Remains As Swarm Like a Plague of Locusts?

The floriculture industry in Ethiopia began in the early 1980s when state-owned farms started producing and exporting flower to Europe. The sector flourished in the early 2000s with large-scale export of cut-flowers. The post- 2003 period is characterized by high entry of foreign firms and spectacular growth in exports.

Currently, the flower sector has been demonstrating steady advancement over years in its contribution to the national economy and has become the second largest exportable item next only to coffee In Ethiopia. The sector creates job opportunity for more than 60,000 people and generates 467 million USD foreign currency annually.

Despite the contribution of the floriculture sector is immense, quite a number of people do not feel good about the role of flower to Ethiopian Economy and society since 2005. The claim had begun in 2005 where Ethiopia undertook its general election. During the election campaign, some of the opposition parties alleged the ruling party with disgusting arguments and claim that flower investments is something that harm our country's land and environment. These opposition parties viewed the entrance of many foreign flower producing and exporting companies from neighbouring African countries was due to their negative role played and contributed by farms to respective country settings. Some argued that flower is not our national priorities.

Nonetheless, floriculture sector is still at infant level in Ethiopia. People who feel not good about the role of flower were basically influenced not by their experience or practical contact with observed reality and events but rather by 2005 Ethiopian election campaign which was actually a manipulative propaganda tactic used in politics. Many professionals argued that doubt, fear and uncertainty is a strategy to influence people's perception by spreading negative, dubious, or false information for their political ends.

Today, not only the ordinary people, in every corner of the country, but also Authorities, Academicians, reputed professionals in development and service sectors are all influenced by the spread of rumour during the 2005 election campaign propaganda and not confident to tell and speak loud about the positive side of flower business and its contribution for the country.

To date, the total command area under flower production is only about 1600 hectare which is insignificant in size that constitutes roughly 0.0002% of the total area of the country. The most unnoticed wonder is that some of the land and soil bed that had been used for flower production so far has now been used for production and export of strawberry to Europe and the Middle East. With stringent environmental regulation and close monitoring, many flower farms are now returned to sustainable close system.

The current pressing question seems why is unpleasant news on floriculture remains swarm like a plague of locusts? The answer is crystal clear: everywhere bad news spread faster than wild fire. Many critics in social field argue that this is typically related to people's negative bias. According to this argument, one plausible reason why bad news spread faster than wild fire is that people have a natural tendency to pay more attention to negative information. This bias means that people often remember and react more strongly to bad news, which can lead to increased sharing.

Negativity can trigger a strong emotional response, which can make it an effective way for news outlets to engage their audiences.

Other authors argue that sharing bad news can serve as a form of social gesturing, where individuals communicate their awareness of important issues or dangers. This can create a sense of urgency or concern within social networks. Other writers relate the issue with the role of mass media. Media outlets often prioritize negative stories because they attract more viewers and engagement. This can lead to a cycle where bad news is more prominently featured, further encouraging its spread.

Social media is highly accessible and loosely monitored, which can contribute to the spread of misinformation. Others more explain it as ppeople are often more motivated to discuss and analyse challenges or threats than positive developments. This tendency can lead to more conversations and, consequently, more sharing of bad news. Similar critics often describe it as Viral Nature of Content: means Content that evokes strong emotional reactions is more likely to go viral. Since bad news often triggers such reactions, it can spread through social media and other platforms more rapidly than positive news.

In many places, we have all heard this unpleasant news. While most consider them harmless, they can affect the well-being of the sector. Learning to tell the difference between fact and fallacy can be a real boost both mentally and physically. What happens when rumours are harmful? What if they damage company's reputation, survival or normal operation? If you're on the receiving end of untrue gossip, what do you do?

When it comes to unrealistic news, the effects can be both immediate and long-lasting. In most cases, unrealistic story can rile up your sentiments and change once temperament. Depending on the strength of one's feelings, the story, and the reaction it gives, can stick in one's head, even after one finds out it false. It may even remember those feelings if you see another story about the same subject.

But we should not forget that unfounded allegations are not new in every business venture. It is not infrequent where people believed rumour for a long time, and they feel more real as they are more repetitive.

Nonetheless, both existing and new flower producing and exporting companies ought to know that rumours are just rumours, and feeling discouraged doesn't make the rumour true. As one demonstrates his commitments and do ethical business, all will begin to find freedom from the lies.

On the other hand, the government, as the sector supporting entity, has demonstrated its commitment to intensify horticulture in the country. Most recently, the Oromia Regional State introduced a land lease directive for flower farm investors, featuring new lease rates based on proximity to city centres i.e. lease rates ranging from 1.84 Birr for a square meter to 4.04 Birr. For the period of 15 years and possible extension

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Environment Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This has been seen by many farms located in Bishofetu and Adami Tulu horticulture cluster as a major breakthrough to address longstanding title deed problems and to boost horticulture including flower business

But this does not mean that all the issues of floriculture are rosy, there is still unfavorable situation to deal with in the flower sector. We are now living in the internet dominating era. The internet platform enables professionals and environmental activists to share information of bad and new things with others across the globe. This means, anyone can highlight injustices, spread anxiety, better understand useful and bad practices, and connect with other expertise we may have never otherwise met or exposed to similar event.

Finally, no matter what the sectors are, participatory study, empirical and operational research will give us balanced view as the more we know, the more we can effect positive change and manage externality both at sectoral and societal level. Getting a fresh perspective can do wonders for identifying an implication you may not have thought of on your own.

Editor's Note: Mekonnen Solomon is a horticultural export coordinator at MOA. He can be reached at ehdaplan@gmai.com.

BY MEKONNEN SOLOMON

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 27 NOVEMBER 2024