Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa to Cap MUAST Graduands

27 November 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

All is set for the Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST) graduation ceremony in Marondera today.

President Mnangagwa, who is the Chancellor of all State Universities in Zimbabwe, is expected to officiate at the graduation ceremony.

About 103 graduands will be capped by the President.

This is the agricultural university's third graduation since its establishment. MUAST is the country's only fully fledged agricultural university.

Thousands have already gathered at the venue to celebrate this event and meet the President.

Our crew is on the ground for live updates. Read our live story to see how the day's events unfold.

