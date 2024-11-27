Rwanda: Feminism Is Not Our Enemy, Let's Support It

editorial

Every day, but most especially during the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) is not the time to wage attacks on the feminist community as if they are enemies of society. If anything, they should be commended for their unwavering commitment to fighting for equality and equity.

Although much has been achieved, we have to acknowledge that gender equality is far from being achieved, despite decades of efforts, at least in Rwanda. It is therefore unfortunate that despite the political will, we still encounter violence, especially the sexualized type, that mainly targets women.

Well, for beginners, this is not a result of natural progression. It is a result of an unfair and unjust society with reasonable power dynamics between men and women. Yes, there is legislation whose goal is to prevent and punish, but still, we have thousands of victims every year, so we all have work cut out for us to uproot it.

It has to be noted that in 2024, the measure of equality should not be limited to women being allowed to vote or them being recognized to be equal to men by the constitution.

Feminism benefits everyone, except, of course, those who find equality a threat. Its end goal is to achieve gender equality in law and in practice. It may seem to some people that this has already been achieved, but available data shows otherwise.

It may be uncomfortable to confront systemic injustices and harmful practices and beliefs that hinder equality. Feminist activists dedicated their lives to calling out these vices in order to build a more just world, where everyone, regardless of their gender, has the chance to reach their full potential.

Feminism is not our enemy and it should not be made one. In our national vision of not leaving anyone behind, feminism aligns perfectly. Attacking feminists online in the 16 Days of Activism is uncalled for and should not be excused.

However, while we are for feminists being supported to push for their agenda unhindered, it does not mean that we condone extremism. An advocacy can achieve the intended objective without necessarily hurting others in the process.