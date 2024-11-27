Uganda: Minister Balaam Dismisses Allegations By Nup Ex-Detainee

The State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs, Balaam Barugahara, has dismissed claims made by National Unity Platform (NUP) ex-detainee Olivia Lutaaya, one of the individuals pardoned by President Yoweri Museveni.

Balaam revealed that Lutaaya is reportedly suffering from mental health challenges and requires urgent medical attention. His remarks were in response to allegations by Lutaaya that she and other detainees were coerced into accepting charges to secure their release from prison. Balaam also shared a letter purportedly written by Lutaaya requesting a presidential pardon.

According to Balaam, the letter indicates that on October 15, 2024, Lutaaya and 18 other NUP detainees, through the Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr. Johnson Omuhunde Rwashote Byabashaija, sought his assistance in appealing to President Museveni for clemency.

In the letter, Lutaaya reportedly wrote:

"I am A10 in the above-named case. Honourable Minister sir, I appreciate your direct intervention in our court matters regardless of our tribes, religions, and political affiliations. I have been convicted by this honourable court (GCM) on the charges I committed, and I can't put it on anyone. This was my consent to make the government that was duly elected fail through non-democratic principles, but I truly apologise for my unlawful actions. Honourable Minister sir, let me use this opportunity to send you to the President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, to kindly have mercy on us and find a way of forgiving us."

However, following her release, Lutaaya claimed she did not willingly sign any agreement and alleged coercion.

Balaam refuted her claims, describing them as baseless and calling for her immediate medical evaluation. He urged NUP leaders and supporters to embrace constructive politics and engage in governance training.

Balaam encouraged the 19 pardoned NUP supporters to participate in government programs to improve their livelihoods and compensate for the time spent in incarceration.

NUP lawyer George Musisi dismissed the alleged letter as insignificant, referring to it as part of a broader scheme against the party.

Meanwhile, nine remaining NUP detainees have reportedly begun applying for bail in their bid for release.