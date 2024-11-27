Uganda: Opposition MPs Question Besigye Arrest in Kenya

Kampala — "A section of Opposition Members of Parliament are seeking explanations over the controversial arrest of former presidential candidate, Dr. Kizza Besigye in Nairobi, Kenya.

During the plenary sitting on Tuesday, 26 November 2024, legislators questioned the country's adherence to international and regional laws following the arrest of the Opposition leader.

Dr. Kizza Besigye was reportedly arrested in Nairobi on 16 November2024 where he had gone to attend an event organised by Kenya's Martha Karua and is now on remand in Luzira Prison, after facing trial at the General Court Martial. He is set to appear in court on 02 December 2024.

Kiira Municipality Member of Parliament, Ssemujju Nganda led the call for a thorough investigation citing procedural violations in Besigye's arrest.

Ssemujju condemned the charges against Besigye including possession of weapons and holding meetings in foreign countries allegedly aimed at undermining Uganda's security, as baseless.

"The laws governing extradition and deportation were flagrantly ignored. Only criminals can do this. You may not be concerned with Besigye, but be concerned with the state continuing to act criminally. I want to emphasise that point." Ssemujju stated.

The Leader of Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi reinforced the need for a detailed statement from the government.

"Government should explain to us how it went to Kenya without the authorisation of Kenya and picked up Dr. Kiiza Besigye. I think it will be important for that explanation to come through because Uganda can't keep going wherever and picking people," he said.

The Speaker, Anita Among directed the ministers of Foreign Affairs and Internal Affairs to present a comprehensive statement addressing the legality of the matter and Uganda's adherence to immigration and regional laws.

"Let's not discuss what is before court," she guided.

However, the Government Chief Whip, Denis Hamson Obua who said the statement would be brought on Tuesday, 03 December 2024, cautioned MPs against premature condemnation.

"Dr. Besigye was arrested, charged and produced before a competent court under the UPDF Act. Let the judicial process take its course. Condemnation at this point is premature," Obua said.

Asuman Basalirwa (NUP, Bugiri Municipality, Bugiri) rejected this stance, insisting that procedural irregularities were not subjudice.

"The abduction of any person without following due process violates Uganda's own laws and the East African Community framework. This issue is beyond the merits of the case; it's about governance and justice," Basalirwa argued.

Lwemiyaga County MP, Theodore Ssekikubo recalled past instances where Uganda had respected extradition laws, such as the case of Allied Democratic Front (ADF) leader, Jamil Mukulu.

"In Mukulu's case, all legal protocols were followed when he was extradited from Tanzania. What happened this time? We are now becoming the headlines on international media for all the wrong reasons," Ssekikubo added."