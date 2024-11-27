Uganda: MP Fox Odoi Advocates Legalizing Prostitution

West Budama North East MP Fox Odoi has sparked a heated debate after advocating for the legalisation of prostitution in Uganda. Odoi suggests that prostitution should be regulated, promoted, and taxed to generate government revenue.

"I strongly feel that we should legalize prostitution, regulate that sector, promote it, and make some money from it," Odoi said. "For us as legislators, our forte isn't morality. Morality is for the reverends, canons, and the Fathers."

Odoi's remarks were in response to a proposal by another MP, Anna Adeke, to impose a two-year jail term on anyone found guilty of engaging in prostitution or having sex with a prostitute. Odoi argued that instead of criminalising prostitution, the government should focus on regulation to ensure the safety and well-being of sex workers.

His comments have triggered a lively debate, with some critics warning that legalising prostitution would promote immorality and undermine national values. Others, however, believe that regulation could reduce the spread of diseases, protect sex workers from exploitation, and generate revenue for the government.

As the debate continues, it remains to be seen whether Odoi's proposal will gain traction in Parliament.