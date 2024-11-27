Uganda: Balaam Seeks Pardon for NUP Supporters

27 November 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Catherine Nakato

The Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs, Balaam Barugahara, has announced ongoing efforts to secure a presidential pardon for nine remaining National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters still in custody.

According to Minister Balaam, the detainees have pleaded guilty to the charges against them and apologised for their undemocratic and unlawful actions.

In a letter dated October 24, 2024, referenced as File No. 072/2021/GCM/Uganda versus Ssegujja Rashid and 31 others, Balaam appealed to President Yoweri Museveni to extend clemency to the nine detainees.

The letter notes that 19 other NUP detainees were pardoned after spending nearly four years in prison. Balaam assured the president that the remaining nine detainees have acknowledged their mistakes and are prepared to face the charges.

"The nine have already written, requesting a pardon, but I told them it's only the president who grants pardons. Sadly, three of them have mental health issues," the letter states.

The letter also reveals that the convicts have expressed willingness to enroll in patriotism training programs at Kasenyi or Kyankwanzi upon their release, believing this will equip them to serve the country more constructively.

Balaam reiterated his commitment to working with relevant authorities to secure the release and reintegration of the nine individuals, emphasising the importance of learning from past mistakes and contributing positively to national development.

