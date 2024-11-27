Egypt: UNICEF Commends First Lady Entissar El Sisi's Great Support for Children's Rights

27 November 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) thanked Egypt's First Lady Entissar El Sisi for sponsoring a ceremony marking the World Children's Day this year, and for her great support for the rights of children.

Posting to its official social media accounts on Tuesday 26/11/2024, the UN agency's country office conveys UNICEF's appreciation for Mrs Sisi's commitment to building a brighter future for every child in Egypt.

World Children's Day is UNICEF's global day of action for children, by children, marking the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

It was first established in 1954 as Universal Children's Day and is celebrated on November 20 each year to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children's welfare.

