South Africa: Police Foil Kidnapping Attempt, Arrest Nine Suspects

27 November 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Police have foiled a kidnapping attempt and arrested nine suspects in Ivory Park on Tuesday.

Three firearms and a vehicle used during the commission of the crime were also seized.

Another suspect was fatally wounded during a shootout with the police.

According to a preliminary report, a team comprising members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Anti-Kidnapping Unit, various law enforcement units and private security companies, operationalised information on an attempt to kidnap a businessman based in Benoni, Gauteng.

The syndicate was successfully intercepted.

One suspect attempted to evade arrest. He fired gunshots at the SAPS members, who retaliated and fatally wounded the suspect. Nine suspects were ultimately apprehended.

Further investigation revealed that the three seized firearms and the suspects' vehicle are positively linked to other criminal cases.

The deceased suspect had recently been released from prison. - SAnewa.gov.za

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

