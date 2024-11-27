Uganda: U.S Ambassador Calls for Ending Silence Around Gender-Based Violence in Uganda

This uniquely Ugandan artwork, "The Elephant in the Room", reminds us of the role the creative arts play in raising awareness, challenging norms, jumpstarting conversations, and inspiring action. Thank you, Reagan for using your talent to illuminate the "elephant in the room" and enrich this event

The U.S. Ambassador to Uganda, William Popp has called for united efforts from both victims of gender-based violence and their communities to break the silence that obstructs the fight against this vice.

The ambassador made the call during a reception on Tuesday evening to commemorate the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), held under the theme "Elephant in the Room."

This global campaign runs from November 25 to December 10 and is dedicated to raising awareness and taking action against gender-based violence.

In his remarks, the ambassador highlighted that in the pursuit of creating societies where everyone can live with dignity and respect, it is crucial to confront the barriers that allow gender-based violence to continue, particularly the culture of silence surrounding it.

"Acknowledging the 'elephant in the room' is the first step toward creating safe spaces for survivors and holding perpetrators accountable," he said.

He added, "And so if we can push back on that silence, if we can all collectively agree this is a topic that should be discussed, that the victims should not feel ashamed, but rather should be supported, we can help break the cycle and prevent other People from being victims,"

Ambassador Popp recognised that gender-based violence (GBV) is a multifaceted problem that affects every country around the globe.

He mentioned that throughout the campaign, the US Mission in Uganda's goal is to foster conversations and raise awareness about GBV, while also encouraging those affected by the vice to speak out.

"It's an opportunity to get people talking about it, knowing what it is, and recognising that if we don't speak about it, unfortunately that silence can help cover up and continue to pervade this type of violence against women, girls, and even men," the ambassador remarked.

Popp further emphasised the U.S. government's commitment to promoting gender equality and safeguarding the rights of women and girls in Uganda through various agencies, including USAID, the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

"We have worked with the Ministry of Health to support health care providers, so that more than 3,000 of them have had support to have the skills to identify victims of gender-based violence, to provide them care, and more than 400 health care facilities around the country," Popp said.

"So these are just some of the examples on health and education. And then finally, we've worked to support particularly women have access to economic development opportunities, whether it's entrepreneurship opportunities, business and training activities," he added.

Combating Gender-Based Violence through Art

At the reception, Ugandan artist and U.S. Exchange Program alumnus Reagan Kandole presented a sculpture resembling an elephant, crafted from boda boda helmets.

Kandole explained that the artwork symbolizes the challenges posed by gender-based violence (GBV) and emphasizes the necessity of unity in addressing this issue.

The ambassador praised Kandole for sharing this striking and thought-provoking piece with the embassy, noting that it serves as a tangible reminder of the challenges posed by GBV and the importance of collaborative efforts to combat it.

"This uniquely Ugandan artwork, "The Elephant in the Room", reminds us of the role the creative arts play in raising awareness, challenging norms, jumpstarting conversations, and inspiring action. Thank you, Reagan for using your talent to illuminate the "elephant in the room" and enrich this event," amb. Popp said.

Speaking to this reporter, Geoffrey Kayemba, the Member of Parliament for Bukomansimbi South, mentioned the initiatives taken by Parliament to combat gender-based violence (GBV), such as promoting legislation aimed at addressing the issue.

"Of course, the most role that parliament has to do is through legislation, trying to bring out laws that tackle the gender-based violence issue. We are trying it here and there, and again, sensitization through budgeting, giving organizations and other people that deal in this," Kayemba said.

He further recognized that men are increasingly becoming victims of gender-based violence, noting that by expanding awareness campaigns to local communities, Parliament aims to eradicate this issue.

"So we are giving them strength, telling them that everything is possible. If you are harassed, if you have got something from a woman that is not good to your health, to your family, to your mental status, speak it out," he said.

Lilian Babirye, a gender activist from Entebbe, observed that incidents of gender-based violence (GBV) have increased, particularly among young women, since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She urged the government to take stronger measures to address this issue.

"I come from Entebbe, the island community and very many young girls. Just within a period of four years, we have had an escalation since COVID-19. We have had an escalation of teenage pregnancies, but the government is not doing anything. It is not putting in any effort. It is not drawing policies that address teenage pregnancies, that address the issue of impregnating young girls, teenage girls, and also exposing them to gender-based violence in form of sexual harassment," she said.

The reception was also attended by gender activists, representatives from the Government of Uganda, alumni of U.S. exchange programs, Nile Explorer students, and various diplomatic representatives, among others.