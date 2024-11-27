Uganda: Besigye's Sacrifice Intimidates Fellow Opposition Leaders - Ssemujju

Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has praised Dr. Kizza Besigye's commitment to the country's political struggle, describing his sacrifices as a source of intimidation for some opposition leaders.

Speaking during NBS Television's Morning Breeze on Wednesday, Ssemujju highlighted Besigye's unmatched dedication to the fight for political change.

"The sacrifice Dr. Kizza Besigye has made as a person causes problems for those who are with him in the struggle. The commitment by Besigye is different," Ssemujju noted.

Ssemujju also criticised what he called a lack of competence in government institutions, particularly in parliament and the cabinet.

"Uganda is a very interesting country. Everyone wants to go to health facilities where doctors are competent and schools where teachers are competent, but they are the same people who send anyone to parliament," he said.

He further alleged that most cabinet members lacked the confidence to make statements independently.

"The majority of cabinet members fear making statements because they might say the wrong thing. Now they wait for Museveni to speak first," Ssemujju said.

Ssemujju emphasised that the People's Front for Transition (PFT) is larger than any single leader, including himself, Dr. Kizza Besigye, or Hon. Salaamu Musumba.

"People's Freedom Front is continuing. If anyone makes a mistake to think PFT is Ssemujju, Kizza Besigye, or Salaamu Musumba, they will be shocked," he said.

Despite occasional disagreements with Besigye, Ssemujju expressed deep respect for him.

"I have disagreed with Dr. Kizza Besigye, by the way, but I have immense respect for him as a leader because when he commits to do something, he will risk his life," he added.

Ssemujju accused some Members of Parliament of aligning with opposition leaders like Robert Kyagulanyi and Besigye solely to benefit from their popularity during elections.

"Many of us MPs are not with Kyagulanyi or Besigye because we believe in what they are doing. We are with them to tap into their popularity to win the next election, and that's a danger," Ssemujju said.

Dr. Besigye and his ally, Hajj Obeid Lutale, are currently facing charges before the General Court Martial in Kampala, chaired by Brigadier Freeman Mugabe.

Prosecutors allege that on November 16, 2024, the two were found in unlawful possession of eight rounds of pistol ammunition at Riverside Apartments in Nairobi.

The charges, which include offenses related to national security under Section 128(1)(f) of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) Act, Cap 330, and unlawful possession of ammunition under Section 4(1) & (2) of the Firearms Act, Cap 320, continue to raise questions about the government's treatment of opposition leaders.