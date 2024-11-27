Sudan: French Foreign Minister Tackles Sudan Crisis and UN Reform On Africa Trip

France's new foreign minister began his first trip to sub-Saharan Africa on Wednesday, focusing on the humanitarian crisis in Sudan and the future of French military presence in the region.

Jean-Noël Barrot's visit to Chad and Ethiopia comes as France is expected to announce significant reductions in its military presence across the continent in the coming months.

During his visit to Adré, a town close to Chad's eastern border with Sudan, Barrot aims to reaffirm France's commitment to its humanitarian promises. "France is keeping its commitments," a source close to the minister told RFI.

The Sudan crisis remains a key priority for French diplomacy. France led international humanitarian efforts in April when it hosted a donor conference that secured pledges worth 2 billion euros.

However, the situation has deteriorated since then, with the UN now describing it as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

In the capital N'Djamena, Barrot is expected to meet with Chadian authorities to discuss the future of French military bases in the country. France's military presence in Africa has been a contentious issue as it plans to scale back operations.

While no formal announcements are expected during the trip, the discussions are likely to shape France's long-term strategy in the region.

Institutional reforms

The second leg of Barrot's trip takes him to Ethiopia, home to the African Union (AU) headquarters. His agenda includes discussions on international institutional reforms, particularly regarding the United Nations Security Council.

France supports the AU's campaign for better representation at the UN, backing proposals for two permanent African seats on the UN Security Council.

The issue of reform has gained momentum as African leaders continue to push for changes to reflect the continent's growing influence on the world stage.

This trip marks Barrot's first visit to sub-Saharan Africa since taking office in September - underscoring the region's strategic importance to French foreign policy at a time when France's military role in Africa is evolving.

France wants to reshape its military footprint on the continent, with major changes expected to be announced in the months ahead. The country is seeking to maintain influence through diplomatic and humanitarian channels rather than primarily through military presence.