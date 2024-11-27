Zimbabwe: Drought Ravaged Zimbabwe Targets Increased Grain Output Ahead of Ambitious 2024/25 Cropping Season

DESPITE suffering a devastating El Nino-induced drought during the last cropping season, Zimbabwean authorities have set an ambitious 2024/2025 summer season plan envisaged to increase cereal production by 347%.

Information Minister Jenfan Muswere sais the nation plans to increase production of maize, wheat, sorghum and other cereals.

Addressing journalists at a post-Cabinet briefing Tuesday, Muswere said the plan targets 3.2 million hectares for planting, with maize alone accounting for 1.8 million hectares. Other crops include sorghum, pearl millet, and soya beans, bolstered by the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme and private sector support.

"The goal is to produce enough to feed the nation and replenish the Strategic Grain Reserve," Muswere said.

He noted that normal to above-normal rainfall is expected, giving renewed hope for significant yields.

Zimbabwe's grain reserves currently hold 253,665 metric tonnes, a mix of wheat, maize, and traditional grains. To address gaps, over 1 million metric tonnes of maize have been imported so far this year, Muswere said.

Efforts to sustain livestock are also underway, with feed distributed to 27 districts to assist over 107,000 cattle. Meanwhile, wheat production from winter crops reached 563,961 metric tonnes, with significant deliveries to the Grain Marketing Board.

Grain silos are currently undergoing expansion at various depots at Kwekwe; Mutare, Mhangura; Mvurwi; Timbermills; Lupane; and Rutenga in anticipation of enhanced productivity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Muswere said government will also extend support towards growing of 'white gold.'

"On cotton, a total of 427 550 farmers will be supported through contract farming with a target covering an area of 278 750 hectares," Muswere added.

In tobacco, 300 million kilogrammes are targeted for the 2024/2025 season, an increase buoyed by an 8% rise in registered growers compared to last year.

"Currently, 120 963 growers have registered for the 2024/2025 season, which is 8% more than 112 445 growers who registered during the same period in 2023," Muswere said.

"Of these farmers' hectarage, some 93% is being produced under contract from 27 registered contractors for the 2024/2025 season. The total area transplanted as at 20 November 2024 is 43 814 hectares, compared to 41 699 hectares planted in 2023."