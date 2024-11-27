Kenya Welcomes U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire Between Israel and Iran Backed Militant Group Hezbollah

Nairobi — Kenya has lauded the US-brokered ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah, a Shiite Muslim political party and militant group, reached late Tuesday.

The ceasefire, approved by Israel's Security Cabinet in a 10-1 vote, puts a pose to 14 months of hostilities between the two neighbors.

In a statement on Wednesday, Kenya's Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi described the truce as a crucial step towards restoring peace and stability in the region.

Mudavadi who doubles up as the Prime Cabinet Secretary urged leaders in the Middle East region to embrace dialogue and prioritize regional stability.

"We call upon leaders across the Middle East to embrace dialogue and prioritise peace and stability in the region," he said.

While providing an update on the situation of Kenyans who were caught up in the conflict, Mudavadi disclosed that Kenya has successfully facilitated the evacuation of over 300 of its citizens since the onset of the war.

He maintained that no casualties was reported among Kenyan nationals since the war broke out

"The evacuation efforts remain ongoing to ensure the safety of all Kenyans in the region,"he stated.

The 60-day ceasefire, which officially took effect on Wednesday morning, comes to the a day after intense bombardment by Israeli forces.

Under the agreement, the Lebanese army will deploy in southern Lebanon in line with UN Resolution 1701, which forms the basis of the truce.

The resolution mandates the withdrawal of Hezbollah fighters north of the Litani River--approximately 18 miles from the Lebanon-Israel border--and the removal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon.

While announcing the ceasefire deal US President Joe Biden. said "This[ceasefire] is designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities. What is left of Hezbollah and other terrorist organisations will not be allowed, I emphasise, will not be allowed to threaten the security of Israel again," he warned.

He lauded the decision between Lebanon and Israel leaders to end the fighting saying "It reminds us that peace is possible."

However, Prime Minister of the Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel is would would retaliate should Hezbollah violate the agreement.

If it[Hezbollah] tries to rebuild terrorist infrastructure near the border, we will attack. If it launches a rocket, if it digs a tunnel, if it brings in a truck carrying rockets, we will attack," he warned.