Rwanda Extradites Terror Suspect to India

The Ministry of Justice on Wednesday, November 27, extradited a man said to be associated with a terrorist organisation in India and allegedly involved in radicalization activities against the Indian government.

The suspect, Salman Khan, was arrested on September 9 following an International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) red notice issued by India on August 2.

Upon conforming that Salman was in the country, Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) informed the government of India, through INTERPOL, about his presence. In response, India submitted an official extradition request on October 29, which the Minister of Justice and Attorney General Emmanuel Ugirashebuja reviewed, eventually leading to the issuance of an extradition order on November 12.

But the two countries needed to first address the issue of the absence of an extradition treaty.

"This marks the first extradition between Rwanda and India although we do not have an extradition treaty," said John Bosco Siboyintore, a senior official at National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA).

The Minister of Justice, he said, in collaboration with their Indian counterparts, established a reciprocal agreement over the last few weeks, which allowed for the processing of the case.

"Under this arrangement, if any Rwandan criminal is found on Indian territory, India will extradite the fugitive to Rwanda upon request," added Siboyintore, who works in the department handling cross-border and international crimes.

"It is crucial for states cooperate and close the gaps that allow fugitives to commit crimes in one country and escape to another. We must address the impunity gap that has long existed and work together to hold criminals accountable."

Siboyintore said that countries should not be constrained by the absence of extradition treaties.

"In the face of today's global challenges, such as human trafficking, money laundering, terrorism, and cybercrime, the location of a suspect no longer matters. These crimes can no longer be contained by borders," he said.

"We want this to serve as a lesson to anyone out there who believes they can commit crimes and seek refuge in Rwanda. This is not a safe haven for criminals, we have zero tolerance for crime."