Somalia Sets Up New Electoral Commission to Strengthen Democracy

27 November 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Council of Ministers approved the creation of an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission during an emergency late-night session on Sunday, aiming to enhance the country's electoral integrity.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, leading the initiative, described the formation of the commission as pivotal for transparent electoral processes. This body will manage elections at all government levels and push for credible and transparent voting systems, aligning with Somalia's ambition to implement One-Person One-Vote elections.

Addressing the meeting, Barre reiterated the government's dedication to democratic principles. The commission comprises 18 members, each selected for their expertise and commitment to democratic governance:

- Abdikarim Ahmed Hassan

- Sadiq Abshir Graad

- Mohamed Abdirahman Adan

- Yusuf Abdiqadir Mohamed-Baafo

- Omar Abukar Omar

- Farhiyo Mohamed Yusuf

- Dr. Omar Jamaat Mohamed

- Farah Abdi Hassan

- Sahra Diriye Musa

- Abdullahi Salat Yarow

- Mohamed Amin Hassan Abdullahi

- Abdi Adow Mohamed

- Abdishakur Abib Hayir

- Khalid Ibrahim Ismail

- Amina Sh. Osman Mohamed

- Nasir Mohamed Shire

- Abdirahim Abdillahi Shafi

- Mohamed Omar Ismail

The establishment of this commission is viewed as a crucial step in Somalia's ongoing efforts to solidify its democratic processes, with hopes that it will lead to more inclusive and trustworthy election results.

