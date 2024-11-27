Zimbabwe: Council Enforces One Dog Per Household Rule

Herald Reporter

dog licensing by-laws are now going to be enforced after years of neglect by Harare City Council, with households on less than 2 000 square metre plots, the high and middle density suburbs plus almost all gated complexes, limited to two pets, while those on larger plots will be limited to four.

It has been illegal for decades to allow dogs to roam the streets without control, but that by-law will now be enforced once again along with the requirement of all dogs to be licensed, with higher fees slapped on possessing unspayed bitches.

Those who defy the local authority's by-laws risk being imprisoned for six months, pay a fine, or both.

The two-dog limit applies to properties measuring less than 2 000 square metres, affecting almost all the city with the increasing number of larger plots now being sub-divided into cluster housing.

According to the Harare (Dog and Licensing Control) by-laws, section 4(1): "No person shall keep more than two dogs on any property measuring less than 2 000 square meters, or more than four dogs on any other property."

At a time when breeding dogs has become not just a pastime, but source of income for many, the law is clear, that is not allowed. Section 11(1) strictly prohibits breeding dogs unless the owner is a licensed breeder, ensuring that only responsible individuals are allowed to contribute to the pet population. Section 12 reinforces the importance of containment, mandating that dog owners must not allow their pets to roam beyond their property limits.

Every owner is also required to secure their property with proper fencing. This measure aims to prevent the distressing incidents of stray dogs that have become increasingly common in urban areas.

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act complements these regulations, stating that anyone who cruelly confines or unnecessarily ties up an animal can face prosecution under section 3(1)(g).

City acting chamber secretary Mr Warren Chiwawa said Harare residents must adhere to the regulations.

"Failure to comply can result in a level three fine, or imprisonment of up to six months, or both," he said.

Recent events have brought these regulations into sharp focus.

A Harare City Council worker was bitten by a stray dog while on duty in Bloomingdale, Ward 16, highlighting the urgency of ensuring that dogs are properly secured.

Local Councillor Denford Ngadziore confirmed the incident, noting that the victim received medical attention at the Mabelreign council clinic.

Clr Ngadziore reiterated the importance of the by-law, stating, "Every owner must ensure their dogs are contained within their property to prevent such incidents."

Responsible pet ownership was crucial, not only for the safety of the community, but also for the well-being of the animals themselves."