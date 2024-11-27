Zimbabwe: Resumption of Kadoma-Sanyati Road Upgrade Lauded

Motorists and local residents have welcomed the ongoing upgrade of the Kadoma-Sanyati Road, which connects the southern part of Mashonaland West with Gokwe North District in the Midlands Province.

The upgrading of this vital 84km route has brought relief and optimism to thousands of travellers and motorists alike.

A private contractor, under the instruction and supervision of Government road engineers, has been working on the road after initial upgrades had stalled just a few kilometres from the Golden Valley business centre.

So far, the contractor has completed an additional 8km from the first phase of 20km, with another 5km currently underway.

The upgrade involves tarring and widening the entire stretch from Golden Valley Business Centre to the Munyati River Bridge, which marks the boundary between Mashonaland West and Midlands provinces.

Local residents have welcomed the resumption of work, noting that improved road conditions would likely reduce transport fares and travel times.

Mr Sibion Ndawana said, "The road is key, and its upgrade will improve travel and lower the exorbitant fares we currently pay."

A local businesswoman operating a grocery shop at ARDA business said the poor condition of the road has forced businesses to inflate prices to cover transportation costs.

Mr Achim Shadaya, chief executive officer of Sanyati Rural District Council, highlighted that the upgraded road would attract more investments to ARDA, which is emerging as a business hub in the district.

Sanyati legislator, Dr Polite Kambamura, noted that the upgrade aligns with President Mnangagwa's vision of inclusive development.

Provincial Roads Engineer Simbarashe Gomo said the resumption of the upgrade would ensure the road meets Southern African standards.

"The Department of Roads will continue upgrading the road under the Roads Development Programme, aiming for compliance with SATCC (Southern African Transport and Communications Commission) standards," he said.

Eng Gomo added that the contractor has already completed 8km, with an additional 5km nearing completion.

The stretch is expected to be opened to traffic by mid-December.

In addition to the upgrade, the department has contracted a local company for gravelling works on the section between Jompani Clinic at the 45-kilometre mark and Javachava at 49 kilometres.

Routine maintenance has also been carried out from Kadoma City to Patchway or Golden Valley Business Centre.

The Government, through the Department of Roads, has taken a proactive approach to grading and maintaining roads nationwide to facilitate easier travel and movement.

Mr Nick Mangwana, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, recently shared the development on social media, stating, "Excellent news! The Kadoma-Sanyati-Nembudziya road upgrade will transform the region's economy, benefiting cotton farmers and positioning Gokwe as a national events destination. This strategic upgrade will cement Zimbabwe's position as a hub for agricultural production, trade, and tourism, driving growth and prosperity for generations to come."