Zimbabwe: Mr and Ms Mufakose Junior On

Rutendo Hall in Mufakose will be a hive of activity when they play host to the second edition of the Mr. and Ms. Mufakose Junior body-building and modelling this Saturday.

Going under the theme "Say no to drugs", the contest will see several young boys and girls taking to the stage to be crowned Mr. and Ms. Mufakose Junior 2024.

Last year the tournament was won by Brighton Chirwa and Charlotte Mukutirwa, who went on to make names for themselves.

Chirwa is already competing in bigger contests while Mukutirwa is making it big after featuring in some videos for Killer T and Tocky Vibes. The tournament organising secretary Lionel Mawoyo said they are looking forward to a big and better contest this time around after they learnt from last year. "We are happy to be hosting the second edition of Mr. and Ms. Mufakose's junior body-building and modelling con-test at Rutendo Hall on Saturday. The registration has already started and we have 21 girls and 10 boys who have shown interest so far.

"The idea is to promote healthy living to the youths as most of them are getting wasted through drugs. "We are going with the theme "Say no to drugs" and we have been working with the community in curbing crime, drugs, and substance abuse. "The contest is part and parcel of efforts to revive both the sport and the Mufakose community gym and we are appealing to sponsors and well-wishers for pledges in cash and kind. "The city council, through the Mufakose Social Service Department, have given us permission to use Rutendo Hall as the venue of the competition," said Mawoyo.