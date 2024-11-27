Zimbabwe: Campfire Funds Benefit 2 000 Gatshegatshe Villagers

Funds generated from sustainable use of wildlife through CAMPFIRE (Communal Areas Management Programme for Indigenous Resources), have benefitted over 2 000 villagers in Gatshegatshe, Kariba district.

The funds, totalling approximately US$3,000, have been used to drill a solar-powered borehole at Dandawa Village in Ward 2.

This project is especially crucial as parts of Gatshegatshe are currently facing a cholera outbreak, which has claimed one life and left at least 98 individuals testing positive.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care is actively working to combat this public health crisis.

The new borehole will provide villagers with safe drinking water, reducing their reliance on open water sources shared with livestock, which pose health risks.

Ward 2 Councillor Cde Kudzai Makanyaire praised the success of the project, crediting it to effective conservation practices.

"I want to thank my ward for protecting the environment and wildlife. They are now reaping the benefits of conservancy. We hope to initiate more projects to provide our people with clean and potable water," he said.

Kariba district development co-ordinator Mr Desmond Anele Gumbochuma highlighted that the borehole project aims to support 2 000 families in the area.

"It will enhance livelihoods by establishing agricultural business units within the community, allowing them to see a return on their investment," he said.

Looking ahead, there are plans to replicate this pilot project across rural parts of the district, including proposals for piped water schemes from the boreholes.

If successful, the Gatshegatshe community will also introduce modern ablution facilities equipped with flushing systems.