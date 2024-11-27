Zimbabwe: Eureka Gold Mine Relocates 15 Families to Pave Way for Expansion

Eureka Gold Mine last week relocated 15 families affected by its operations from Mazhambe Village to Bome Farm in Guruve, Mashonaland Central Province.

The resettlement of the families was necessitated by the mine's ongoing expansion programme.

During the commissioning ceremony for the 15 homesteads built by Eureka for the affected families, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Mashonaland Central, Chris Magomo, noted some of the challenges occasioned by the firm's mining activities, but acknowledged the Government's satisfaction with measures taken by the company to address them.

"As a Government, we are happy with the quality of homesteads built for the affected families as well as all other corporate social investment efforts by the mine.

"Through this relocation initiative, the mine is not only improving living standards, but also fostering a harmonious co-existence between Eureka mine and the community," Minister Magomo said.

He said this partnership was expected to stimulate economic growth, generate employment opportunities, and improve the economy of both the province and the nation.

Eureka Gold Mine's operations are closely aligned with the national vision for fostering economic development, advancing social progress and promoting environmental responsibility.

Further, Eureka Mine, in partnership with the District Development Fund, has drilled and equipped a total of 24 solar-powered boreholes for the Guruve community.

Six boreholes have since been commissioned at Bome Farm, Nanitale Farm, Dunavet Farm, Nyarugwe Farm, Mazhambe Village, and Guruve Primary School and will serve about 600 households, while the borehole at Guruve Primary School will benefit around 2 100 pupils.

This initiative has alleviated the burden of sourcing water on women and children, who previously had to walk long distances to fetch the precious liquid.

"I assure you again that Eureka Mine is well aligned to work together with all government departments and local leadership structures in continuing to identify our community needs," said Human Capital Support Services Manager at Eureka Mine, Mr Tinago Tinago.

According to Minister Magomo, the Government is prioritising universal access to clean and safe water across the country through the National Development Strategy 1 programmes on health and sanitation.

He highlighted that this initiative aligned closely with the objectives of Sustainable Development Goal 6, which aims to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for everyone.

In a positive development, Eureka Mine also donated 240 blankets and 78 pairs of sheets to Guruve District Hospital, providing sufficient bedding for all 78 beds in the facility. The hospital serves thousands of individuals across the 24 wards of Guruve District.

Minister Magomo said, "The donation of blankets and linen demonstrates the mine's commitment to improving the quality of health services in the district."

Mr Tinago pointed out that Eureka Mine is committed to ensuring that all of its corporate social investment projects create a sustainable and enduring legacy for communities worldwide, with a particular focus on Mashonaland Central Province.

He said this will serve as a social license to operate in Mashonaland Central.

Eureka Gold Mine said it was committed to prioritising high-impact projects that can significantly transform the lives of our communities through economic empowerment, social advancement and environmental stewardship.

"This commitment has been clearly demonstrated today with the commissioning of the housing project at Bome Farm and the donations made to Guruve General Hospital," added Mr Tinago.

Since 1999, Eureka Gold Mine has relocated people from Muroiwa, Kazunga and Mazhambe villages to Bome Farm to facilitate the establishment and expansion of the mine.

During phase 1, a total of 41 families were relocated.

In 2023, phase 2 involved the relocation of 5 families, and this year, 15 more from Mazhambe Village were moved to Bome Farm as part of Phase 3.

Phase 4, to be rolled out next year, will see the relocation of 25 families, followed by another 25 in 2026.

Eureka Gold Mine has invested over US$485 000 in the construction of 20 new homesteads. The mine has provided complementary farming inputs valued at US$10 700 for the families that have been moved.

Recognising an opportunity to uplift the local community through access to education, Eureka Gold Mine has started a programme to upgrade infrastructure at Muroiwa Primary School.

This project includes the construction of two additional classroom blocks, two staff cottages, and renovations to existing classrooms and toilets at an estimated cost of US$150 000.

The mine plays a significant role in the economy through job creation, payment of royalties and various taxes, as well as infrastructure improvements. Going forward, Mr Tinago said Eureka had plans for a housing scheme to provide 350 homes for its employees.