Zimbabwe: Nakamba Happy With Progress

Warriors captain and Luton Town midfielder, Marvelous Nakamba has spoken of the personal positives of the past couple of weeks after coming through a third full game in a row in the 1-0 English Championship win over Hull.

Nakamba played twice for Zimbabwe in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Kenya and Cameroon during the international break and followed that up with his first 90 minutes for Town at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

"It was good," said the 30-year-old, who missed the second half of last season following knee surgery. "The most important thing was to get a positive result. Going into the next match, it's a good feeling. I think we needed the maximum points today.

"I'm feeling good. I'm always trying to give my best, every time I'm given the chance. And also now I'm getting back, because I was a long time out, but I feel good now."

Nakamba helped guide the Warriors to qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations by sharing the points with Kenya, before also playing in their defeat to Group J winners Cameroon.

On qualification for AFCON and how playing the two internationals helped his overall fitness, he said:

"It was a fantastic feeling. It was good to be back with the boys in the national team and also to qualify for the Nations Cup, it was great for the country.

"Of course, it helped me play a full 90 minutes with the national team, and coming back here also to give everything and play my first 90 minutes also in a long time.

"I think it helped me, but also with the physical coaches here, they have been massive to me. They've been keeping me working hard in training, following the programme, everything. They have been there for me since day one."

Nakamba also praised the Hatters faithful for their support on Saturday and throughout his time at Kenilworth Road.

"They've been fantastic since my day one here, and also they kept on pushing the team, pushing the lads to give everything. I think they play a massive role, especially when we play at home. I think we need them all." --

