Zimbabwe: Masomere On Verge of PSL Return

Luke MASOMERE has won 19 games since joining Lowveld side Triangle United in June, but his 20th victory could be monumental.

The veteran gaffer just needs to win against the Rusitu Tigers at Gibbo on Sunday to write another piece of history.

A victory for Triangle United will not only secure the Eastern Region Soccer League (ERSL) title but a quick return to the Premier Soccer League. Masomere will also have led a second ERSL team into the top flight in six years. Vahombe was in charge of Manica Diamonds when they won the Eastern Region championship in 2018.

He is now on the verge of guiding Triangle United back to the top-flight league.

The race for the Eastern Region championship has gone to the wire.

Triangle United and FC Wangu Mazodze are tied on 69 points at the top, but Masomere's men have a 24-goal advantage going into the last round of the season.

The Sugar Boys improved their goal advantage when they hammered Manica Diamonds U19 8-0 at Gibbo on Sunday, the same day Zhalala Zhululu clobbered St Paul's Musami 4-0 at Mucheke. With such a huge goal advantage, a win for Triangle on Sunday will be enough, regardless of what happens at Mucheke, where FC Wangu hosts Surrey. Yet at some point in August, Triangle United trailed FC Wangu Mazodze by 14 points.

"We are very positive about what we are doing and we are motivated by the position we are in at the moment.

"If you look back, we were behind, but now all of a sudden we are on top," Masomere told Zimpapers Sports Hub.

"We have to do our best and win against Rusitu Tigers on Sunday."

Masomere has been in charge of 23 games since taking over the reigns from Arthur Tutani in June.

He has 19 wins, three draws and one loss.

Triangle United have raked in 59 points out of a possible 69, which translates to an 86 percent success rate. They have scored a massive 62 goals against just five.

Triangle United are on a 12-match winning streak since the goalless draw against Chiredzi Stars in August. And Masomere is now on the cusp of writing another fairytale.

"I didn't know I am making history, but every coach wants to make history.

"When you make history you become a legend in this game.

"I am trying to do my best as a coach," said the former ZPC Kariba coach.

"We have gone for a very long time without tasting defeat and that has been key to our success. "We have been taking each game as it comes, bit by bit.

"We hope to win on Sunday and I don't know if that win will make us champions," added Masomere.

The nomadic gaffer has been in the dugout for over two decades.

He has coached a record 14 local Premiership clubs and three in Botswana -- Gaborone United, Nico United, and Nontwane.

On the domestic scene, Masomere has been in charge of Hwange, Masvingo United, AmaZulu, Dynamos, Shabanie Mine, CAPS United, Sporting Lions, Mwana Africa, Motor Action, How Mine, Border Strikers, Buffaloes, Manica Dia-monds and ZPC Kariba.