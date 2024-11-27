Zimbabwe: Corruption in Councils - President Cracks Whip

President Mnangagwa yesterday cracked the whip on local authorities engaging in corrupt activities in the Local Government spectrum, saying they would not be spared as the Second Republic ups the ante against graft.

In his address to more than 2 000 councillors from all 92 local authorities at the Zimbabwe Local Government Association, "All Councillors Indaba" held in Harare, the President said the Government would not relent in dealing with corruption across the board.

"I am deeply concerned by cases of corruption in the local government space and the entire society.

"Those perpetrating such acts must face the full wrath of our country's law. No one, including local authorities, will be spared. Let us root out this menace from our society," he said.

Instead of being perpetrators of corruption, President Mnangagwa said local authorities should strive to be centres of excellence that provide leadership and innovative best practices.

Their work, he said, must continue to impact and transform the livelihoods of the generality of Zimbabweans.

"All local authorities; urban or rural, big or small, remain an integral cog of the local governance system.

"You should, therefore, operate in unison, always collaborating, sharing experiences and sharpening yourselves towards responsive policy-making at the grassroots level for the benefit of our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe.

"As institutions leading the implementation of service delivery, I expect you to be centres of excellence, providing leadership and innovative best practices across the local governance spectrum," he said.

President Mnangagwa challenged local authorities to focus and timeously address identified priorities, needs and challenges in their communities.

He said there was no room for a sense of entitlement and silo mentalities.

"Initiatives such as the Nhimbe/Ilima Road Rehabilitation Programme, which is underpinned by our rich cultural heritage, values of collaboration, unity, hard work and pooling of resources, must continue to play a major role in our development agenda.

"In crafting 2025 development plans and budgets, local authorities are called upon to scale up the implementation of people-centred projects and programmes.

"The Devolution and Decentralisation Agenda is anchored on community participation and project ownership at the grassroots level. Both urban and rural councils must deliver," said President Mnangagwa.

He said it was equally important that the people's grievances are heard as the Second Republic leaves no one and no place behind.

"Furthermore, it is of paramount importance that we are responsive to calls by our people for sustainable, efficient and affordable services.

"All stakeholders, at every level, and local leadership, should prioritise regular consultations with the people. No one and no place must be left behind," said the President.

"The Urban Councils Act and Rural District Councils Act, clearly outline your roles which are critical success factors. These are augmented by the blueprint: 'A Call to Action, No Compromise to Service Delivery' which I launched in 2023."

Government, said President Mnangagwa, was committed to ensuring the construction of decent and safe work spaces, accompanied by the establishment of infrastructure that encourages the involvement of women and the youth.

In this regard, the President directed relevant Ministries and Government departments to accelerate the construction of the new Mbare Traders Market.

"The Zanu PF Government has so far taken charge of the reconstruction and modernisation of Mbare Traders Market.

"All the responsible implementing Ministries, Departments and Agencies are directed to accelerate the construction of the project.

"Our urban communities deserve better working and living spaces. Similarly, the urban renewal, beautification and regeneration programme must be given due attention," he said.

President Mnangagwa commended some Local Authorities for milestones realised thus far including the development of Masterplans, valuation of properties for rating purposes, establishment of minimum service delivery standards for Local Authorities and enhancement of revenue performance, among other achievements.

"However, the Call-to-Action blueprint was only the first stage of interventions aimed at improving systems and processes in Local Authorities.

"You must scale up efforts towards the provision of basic enabling infrastructure," he said.

President Mnangagwa also applauded the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works for collaborating with the Chitepo School of Ideology which had trained Mayors, Council Chairpersons and Executives.

"We are a nation born out of the invaluable sacrifices of many gallant sons and daughters. We will never divorce ourselves from that enduring reality. I applaud the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works for collaborating with the Chitepo School of Ideology, to train mayors, council

chairpersons and executives.

"This initiative seeks to advance our shared national vision, interests and priorities within the public sector, as enshrined in our national Constitution.

"Other key defining aspects of the programme include our country's indelible history of the protracted struggle for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

President Mnangagwa said it was also encouraging to note that hard-working entrepreneurs in the SME sector are helping in busting illegal sanctions, while also developing local economies as well as enhancing broad-based empowerment and employment.

He called on all Government tiers to effectively participate in disaster risk management, especially following the commencement of the 2024/2025 rainfall season.

"Past and recent experiences in some parts of our country, for example in Masvingo, Mberengwa-Midlands Province, and here in Harare, have taught us the harsh reality of extreme weather patterns brought about by climate change.

"It is, therefore, imperative that we remain on high alert and prepared for any eventualities," President Mnangagwa said.

In his remarks while introducing the President, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga rallied Local Authorities to implement various Government interventions already in place.

Local Government and Public Works Minister Dr Daniel Garwe said the collaboration between the Ministry and the Chitepo School of Ideology was meant to foster increased service delivery.

Harare Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Charles Tavengwa urged Local Authorities to up the ante in delivering basic services to the general citizenry.

Zimbabwe Local Government Association (ZILGA) president Dr Aaron Shamu reaffirmed the association's loyalty to the Second Republic.

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume urged fellow Councillors to complement Government efforts towards the attainment of Vision 2030.