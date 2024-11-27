Zimbabwe: Caps Utd Rope in Expat Goalkeeper

Ghanaian goalkeeper Stephen Odai Kwaku says he has set sights on helping giants CAPS United turn around their fortunes after signing a two-year contract.

Kwaku was recommended by the technical team after passing a two-week trial that ended on Monday.

The 31-year-old returned to Ghana soon after putting pen to paper and is expected back in Zimbabwe ahead of the pre-season in early January.

Speaking from Accra yesterday, Kwaku said he was excited by the prospects of playing for the Green Machine.

"Already I am feeling that I am part and parcel of the family. I was impressed by the welcome that I got in Zimbabwe. The club, the place, and the technical team made me feel at home.

"The aim is to help the club attain the higher level that they aspire for, which is winning trophies and playing in CAF tournaments. I know CAPS United are a big team and have played in Africa before. It is possible to do that again," said the Ghanaian goalkeeper.

Kwaku, who was a member of the Ghana national team for the CHAN finals held in Algeria early last year, is a veteran goalkeeper with topflight football experience under his belt.

He became a free agent after leaving the two-time Ghana Premier League champions Accra Great Olympics at the expiration of his contract last year.

"I played for three topflight clubs in Ghana, and I was voted the second-best goalkeeper in the league in my last two consecutive seasons.

"I was also called to the national team three times, and I think with my profile I can contribute meaningfully to help CAPS United achieve their goals. They have a very good team and I will give my all to the cause of the club," said Kwaku.

The player's agent George Deda backed Kwaku to shine in the Green Machine colours.

"I think CAPS United have seen for themselves the qualities that he possesses, hence the decision to sign him. Ste-phen is a good goalkeeper with the necessary experience that any team may need," said Deda.

CAPS United president Farai Jere said Kwaku's arrival is expected to boost their goalkeeping department which also has Tonderai Mateyaunga and Ashley Rayners.

The Green Machine were not happy with their goalkeeping after conceding 39 goals in their 34 matches during the just-ended Castle Lager Premiership season. This was the third-worst goal leakage in the league after relegated sides Arenel Movers (44) and Hwange (42).

"We felt we needed to address the goalkeeping department because it was one of the areas that we noticed had a few weaknesses.

"There were many careless errors that made during the season and as a result, we lost points in some of the games that we felt we could at least have drawn or win outright.

"So, by bringing in another top-notch goalkeeper, this will create healthy competition and minimise the chances of anyone making errors when allowed to play," said Jere. CAPS United finished ninth on the log standings with 45 points. Jere said they will not rest on their laurels in their quest to turn around their fortunes next season.

The Green Machine's technical team led by Lloyd Chitembwe is set to reinforce the squad and have shown interest in Yadah midfield workhorse Tanaka Shandirwa, who is currently on loan at Dynamos. The technical team has since made its submissions which the management is working on.