Zimbabwe: War Vets Hold Provincial Elections

The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) will hold its provincial elections on 30 November 2024.

Recently, the association successfully held its national elective congress in Gweru.

In the provinces, voting will be conducted through electoral colleges consisting of members of the national executive plus current provincial and district executive members.

Newly elected ZNLWVA Secretary General, Cde Samuel Parirenyatwa, confirmed the dates for the elections saying voting will take place in each of the 10 provincial capitals.

"We expect the elections to be conducted peacefully in accordance with the association's constitution," said Cde Parirenyatwa.

National executive members will be deployed across the country to supervise and monitor the provincial elections.

A circular released by the association states that district registers compiled by districts chairpersons and approved by the provincial chairperson and national chairman shall be used as the voters roll.

Cde Parirenyatwa said losing candidates for the chairmanship will not be allowed to contest for any other position.

"Any candidate who commits any act of misconduct risks being automatically suspended. All positions need comrades with the proper ZNLWVA ideological standing and with a clean criminal record."