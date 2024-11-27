South Africa: Help Desks Ensure Priority Attention for GBV Cases

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has Gender-Based Violence Desks at every police station to ensure such cases receive priority attention and are speedily attended and responded to.

This is according to a statement by the police as the country marks the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) campaign.

There are currently 1 161 designated Victim Friendly Rooms (VFRs) at police facilities which include police stations, contact points, satellite police stations, two international airports and at Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Units.

"The VFR is a dedicated room within a police station to provide a space for victims of intimate violence (gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual offences and domestic violence) to ensure their statements are taken in private within a non-threatening environment," said the police.

This year marks the 26th anniversary of South Africa's participation in the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign, was launched on 25 November 2024 in Rustenburg, in the North West.

This supports the global campaign which runs from 25 November (International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) to 10 December (International Human Rights Day).

President Cyril Ramaphosa has identified GBV as a "silent pandemic" that erodes the country's social fabric and hinders progress. He has called on society to confront patriarchal power structures that perpetuate violence and inequality.

Parliament echoes this call, emphasising the need for men to participate in the fight against GBV actively and to challenge harmful norms and behaviours.

As custodians of the rights and well-being of all South Africans, Parliament said it would intensify its oversight to ensure that the relevant departments and regulatory bodies enforce food safety standards and take decisive action against those who endanger public health.

Government's efforts towards creating safer spaces for women and children are also evident through the expansion of Thuthuzela and Khuseleka Care Centres. These centres provide a place of refuge for those who have endured GBVF and serve as an access point for support and counselling.

These and other initiatives are aimed at encouraging men to tackle GBVF head-on.