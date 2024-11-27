South Africa: Holidaymakers Warned of Potentially Rabid Animals

As the holiday season approaches, the public and travellers have been warned about the risk of rabies in dogs, Cape fur seals, and other animals.

The alert has been issued by the Department of Agriculture; the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment; the Department of Health, and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

"Collectively, the departments wish to alert members of the public about high-risk rabies areas in South Africa where the disease occurs in dogs, Cape fur seals and other animals."

Rabies is a deadly viral disease that affects all mammals and can spread from animals to humans.

According to the NICD, the virus is transmitted in the saliva of infected animals through bites, scratches, and licks.

Rabies affects the brain and is fatal once a person or animal shows clinical signs, but it can be prevented through the vaccination of animals and immediate medical attention in people exposed to an infected animal.

The NICD said multiple reports of attacks on humans by aggressive Cape fur seals have been reported over the last few months along the Cape coastline.

"This is the first incidence of rabies being maintained in a marine mammal population. The public is urged to take note of this new risk of rabies in Cape fur seals and keep a respectful distance from these animals."

Meanwhile, according to the statement, there have been deaths attributed to rabies from dogs in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Limpopo, and North West in 2024.

The public is encouraged to stay away from stray animals and not to touch animals they do not know.

"If a person suspects that an animal has rabies, this should be reported to the local State veterinary office, local welfare authority, wildlife rescue centre, Protected Areas Management Authority, or the police."

How would I know if an animal might have rabies?

Animals with rabies show abnormal behaviour and signs of disease of the brain.

They may drool a lot, become paralysed, be unable to swallow, continuously vocalise such as barking, whining, howling, and become aggressive. They may also appear weak and in a comatose state.

Any mammal can become infected with rabies, including dogs, cats, livestock, jackals, foxes, mongooses and Cape fur seals.

Where does rabies occur in South Africa?

Even though rabies occurs in all nine provinces of South Africa, rabies in dogs is common in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Limpopo.

Rabies in Cape fur seals is found and known to travel along the coastline of the Northern Cape, Western Cape, and Eastern Cape up to Algoa Bay.

What should I do if I was bitten or scratched by a rabid animal?

If a person is bitten, scratched, or licked by an animal suspected of having rabies, wash the wound well with soap and running water and immediately seek treatment at the nearest clinic or hospital to prevent rabies virus infection.

For more information about rabies post-exposure prophylaxis, visit the NICD website https://www.nicd.ac.za/diseases-a-z-index/rabies/.

How do I keep my animals safe?

All dogs and cats must be correctly vaccinated against rabies throughout their lives. This is required by law.

If you walk your dogs, keep them under control or on a leash to avoid contact with other animals.

Enquire with your local state veterinarian, animal health technician, private veterinarian, or animal welfare organisation for access to rabies vaccinations.