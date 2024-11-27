Angolan Head of State Congratulates Uruguay's President-Elect

27 November 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, on Tuesday congratulated Yamandú Orsi Martinez on his election to the position of President of Uruguay.

'I express to your Excellency, on behalf of the Angolan Executive and on my own, our congratulations on your election to the position of President of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, consummated on November 24 of this year' - João Lourenço wrote in a message replicated on the Page of the Presidency of the Republic on Facebook.

The Angolan statesman expressed the desire that relations between Angola and Uruguay intensify during the mandate of Yamandú Orsi Martinez.

'I appreciate this result that puts you at the head of the destiny of the Uruguayan nation, because I believe and wish that our bilateral relations, by the way very dynamic and productive, will intensify during the mandate that you have just begun, for the benefit of the progress, prosperity and development of our respective countries' - President João Lourenço added.

Political-diplomatic relations between the Republic of Angola and the Oriental Republic of Uruguay were established on May 26, 1988. ZMR/DOJ

