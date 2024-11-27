Angola: 2025 State Budget Includes Funds for Demolition of Buildings At Risk of Collapsing

Luanda — The proposal for the General State Budget for the 2025 financial year, under discussion by the specialty committees of the National Assembly, reserves financial resources to pay for the demolition of buildings in a degraded state and at risk of collapsing, during the first half of next year.

The fact was confirmed on Tuesday, in Luanda, by the Minister of Public Works, Urbanism and Housing, Carlos dos Santos, when he answered questions asked by deputies to the National Assembly.

The minister reiterated that more than 500 public buildings across the country are in a degraded structural state, 123 of which are at risk.

He said that a survey was carried out that allowed us to verify this number of public buildings in a structural state of risk, of which 123 are in a worrying situation that needs urgent intervention.

Among the buildings in a worrying state, the minister pointed out the number 1 building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Luanda, and the FAPA building, in the province of Huambo, which needs to be demolished urgently.

On the other hand, Carlos dos Santos informed that one of the priorities of the 2025 State Budget proposal is also the conservation and maintenance of more than 26,000 kilometers roads.

'More than making new roads, it is important to conserve everything that is being built and rehabilitated', he stressed.

The network of national roads has 79,000 kilometers, of which 27 thousand make up the fundamental network or the so-called national roads and 52,000 municipal roads (secondary and tertiary) and 4 thousand bridges.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Among other actions, the 2025 State Budget proposal aims to massify the consumption of goods and services produced in the national territory, establishing the Legal Regime for the Incentive to National Production, through the vehicle of the contracting public entities.

This Budget foresees a growth of the national economy of around 4.14% and the reduction of VAT on production equipment, from the current 14% to 5%, maintaining the payment period introduced in 2023 of up to 24 months.

The document also includes measures to support investment in food security, through the restructuring and dynamization of the cereals and grains sector, strengthening agricultural mechanization, mainly with regard to family agricultural production.

The 2025 State Budget estimates revenues and expenses in the order of 34 trillion, 633 billion, 790 million, 87 thousand and 312 kwanzas.

This proposal was prepared on the basis of an oil price of US$70/barrel and oil production of one million and 98 thousand barrels of oil per day, predicting lower inflation of around 16.6%, compared to the accumulated inflation rate of 23.4% that is expected by the end of 2024. ASS/QCB/DOJ